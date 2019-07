25 anni di Amazon: ecco come ha cambiato le nostre vite

Amazon used to promote its products above other vendors. Not anymore—they’re scared by my plan to #BreakUpBigTech. Now we need to make sure there are rules in place so it doesn’t happen again. You can be the umpire or you can own a team, but you can’t do both at the same time. https://t.co/qgbduEc998

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 4, 2019