Eurovision Song Contest 2021, social media data

The Eurovision Song Contest is the most important event in Europe for music, this is the 65th edition and the Contestrepresents, especially in recent years, an opportunity for the launch of global stars.

The competition is organized into two semi-finals and a final from the 18th to the 22th May, it takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The winner is decided through a vote in which 50% of the score is given by the juries of the participating countries and 50% by the public.

It is a test bed to measure an artist’s ability to engage an international audience and it is probably the most technological and spectacular stage in the world.

The winner must find consensus in an audience that is not only of his country, for this reason social media become fundamental to spread the music and to make himself known as an artist. You can see alliances, rivalries on social networks.

The Eurovision Song Contest is a true phenomenon not only for television but also for the digital Wolrd.

Eurovision Song Contest social media

To understand the competition and the impact it has on social media, we analyzed, through the Talk Walker platform, the hashtags #ESC2021, #Eurovision, #EscITA.

For the Eurovision Song Contest 676,800 posts were made with an egagemnet of 2.2 million and a reach of 13 billion, astounding numbers.

Eurovision Song Contest best posts

Here you can find the best social media posts for Eurovison Song Contest worldwide, sorted by engagemnet, i.e. by number of likes, repost, comments. In first, second and 7th place there is the Italian group Maneskin.

Eurovision Song Contest best influencers

It is also interesting to analyze the list of the best influencers for # ESC2021, #Eurovision. Below you can see the 50 most influential accounts. The list is ordered by engagement, based on the number of interactions achieved with all the posts made til now by each account. If you click on the image you can download the ranking of the top 100 influencers in high resolution PDF.

Eurovision Song Contest social media Italy

The event is also very popular in Italy due to the presence of Maneskin, who for the first time represents Italy with a Rock song.

Here the list of the best Italian accounts that are conversing on #EscITA, # ESC2021, #Eurovision, are in order of engagemnet and will play an important role in voting by influencing the public.

Eurovision Song Contest best Italian posts

Eurovision Song Contest best influencers – Italy

