The Power of Exynos allows Galaxy S21 Ultra to have:

1080p 240fps, 4k 120hz, 8k 30fps video recording.

Penta camera system with a HM2 108mp sensor

65w Ultra fast charging while not damaging the 5,000 mah battery

1440p 120 or 144hz display while having impressive battery life.

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 10, 2020